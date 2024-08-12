17-Year-Old Driver Nabbed After 100MPH Pasco Chase on I-182

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.

Sunday night chase lands driver in jail

Late Sunday night Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputies spotted a vehicle traveling at 100 MPH on I-182 and gave chase. After the suspect driver took the Road 100 exit, Officers briefly lost contact with the vehicle.

Suspect vehicle (FCSO) Suspect vehicle (FCSO) loading...

However, a short time later it was spotted on Road 68, and again sped away. The driver blacked out their lights in an effort to elude Officers and then plowed part way through a farmer's field.

Get our free mobile app

The vehicle became stuck and the the vehicle was surrounded by FCSO and Pasco Police cars. Pasco PD assisted in apprehending the driver, he is facing multiple charges.

A 15-year-old female passenger in the vehicle was released to her parents. The investigation continues.