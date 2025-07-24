17-Time Convicted Felon Busted for Big Spokane Trailer Theft

Spokane County Deputies arrested a 17-time convicted felon Tuesday (July 22) following a report of a suspicious, possibly drunk driver.

The man was seen towing a trailer

Tuesday afternoon, around 1:05 PM a Deputy was called to the 12700 block of North Division St. about a man driving a Jeep and towing a large travel trailer. The witness said the man might have brushed a tree and hit a fence, and appeared to possibly be drunk.

The Officer began to run plate information on both vehicles, and the trailer turned out to be owned by a Spokane-area business. When contacted, they said nobody had permission to use ot take it.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Aaron J. Leigh, who has a lengthy criminal history, according to the SCSO:

"...charges of Possession of Stolen Property 2nd Degree (6 convictions), Theft 2nd Degree (3 convictions), Forgery (2 convictions), Obtaining a Signature by Deception (2 convictions) Residential Burglary, and three Controlled Substance convictions."

Now he can add 1st. Degree Theft to the list, he was located later near Airway Heights and captured without incident.

