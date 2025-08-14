16-Year Sentence for Toppenish Man Who Shot at Officers

Citing the man's long previous criminal history, and his two-day spree, US Attorney's Office officials announced a long prison term for a Toppenish man.

The suspect was sentenced this week

26-year-old Leland James Vijarro will spend 198 months for his crime spree in February of 2024.

February 8th, according to court documents, Vijarro broke into his brother's home in Toppenish and stole 13 firearms and a suppressor, or silencer. 2 days later, in Toppenish, Officers responded to reports of gunfire coming from his car.

When agents cornered him, he ran into a home, and fired at the Officers, hitting 2 Yakima County Deputy vehicles which were on the perimeter. This coming after he'd gone into the backyard and fired several shots into the air. He was finally captured.

During his sentencing, Assistant US Attorney Bree Black Horse, who led the prosecution in the case, said the suspect had a long criminal history:

(Vilhjarro) “possessed over a decade of criminal convictions and arrests characterized by assaults, arson, firearm offenses, thefts, and domestic violence crimes.”

Newly named US Attorney for the District of Eastern WA Pete Serrano said:

“Mr. Vijarro’s actions were violent and reckless. I am grateful for the brave men and women in law enforcement who put their own lives at risk to arrest him."

Viljarro will also face 5 years probation after his release.