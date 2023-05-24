16-Year-old Teen Arrested in Kennewick Shooting Incident

Area of shooting in Kennewick (google street view) Area of shooting in Kennewick (google street view) loading...

Kennewick Police announced Wednesday they have apprehended a suspect in Tuesday afternoon's shooting at a busy intersection.

16-year-old teen captured

Around 1:24 PM, Kennewick Police responded to the intersection of Clearwater and North Union streets for a report of gunfire. KPD said reports indicated a male got out of a car, and fired a gun at another car. No reports of any injuries.

Then on Wednesday afternoon, Police reported they had arrested a male 16-year-old in connection with the shooting. He was located in the 4200 block of West Albany, and has now been booked into the juvenile detention center on Canal Drive on an assault charge.

The investigation continues.