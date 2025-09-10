Kennewick Suspect Linked to 16 Thefts, Car Prowls and More

The investigation began on August 25th., when Kennewick Police recovered a stolen car, and it went from there.

Suspect now linked to as many as 16 incidents.

Kennewick Police recovered a stolen car in the 2500 block of West Albany, during the investigation, evidence then led them to search an apartment in the 100 block of North Waverly Place.

Kennewick's Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) and other investigative units found a lot of evidence in the apartment. According to a KPD release:

"Detectives meticulously processed these items, resulting in the linkage of this incident to 16 other cases (burglaries, vehicle thefts, and vehicle prowls) that had occurred in 2025 in Kennewick and Richland."

This evidence led them to charge, locate, and arrest 30-year-old Harley Roger Eliot. He was found at a Kennewick residence and taken into custody without incident.

KPD says further charges could be filed against him in the future as the investigation continues.