15-Year-Old Intoxicated Teen’s Body Found in Snowy Cascades

A tragic end to a search for a missing teenage boy on Saturday.

The teen wandered away from a camping group

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says their Aerial Rescue (search and rescue) team recovered the body of a 15-year-old teen around 11:30 AM Saturday.

Officials said he was part of a group of teens who were camping above the snowline near the Beckler River, just north of Skykomish, and about 35 miles northwest of Leavenworth.

Officials said around 3 AM, the teen apparently wandered off, and was said to be intoxicated at the time. The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says the Coroner will try to determine the cause of death. Multiple search teams from the SCSO, Everett Mountain Rescue Team and the Helicopter Rescue Team assisted in the search.

The SCSO did not elaborate, but said the teen was "recovered from the Beckler River.