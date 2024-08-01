15-Year-Old Driver Nailed for DUI After Pasco Chase, Crash

A 15-year-old Pasco teen is facing felony charges after a wild DUI chase.

Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy spots errant driver

FCSO Deputy Castillon was refueling his vehicle at the Maverik at Road 68 and Sandifur Wednesday night when he saw a black Dodge Ram pickup slide through the intersection.

The truck then sped off eastbound on Sandifur. Deputy Castillon gave chase and located the truck near Bolder Road and Rio Grande Lane. But when he attempted a traffic stop, the driver sped off.

When the driver attempted to turn southbound onto Valdez Lane, he lost control and hit the curb hard, destroying the right front fire, and making the truck inoperable. The driver was identified as a 15-year-old male, he was arrested on outstanding warrants, and is facing the following charges, according to the FCSO:

"RCW 46.61.024 Attempting to Eluding

RCW 46.61.500 Reckless Driving

RCW 61.61.502 Driving Under the Influence"

No other vehicle or property was damaged in the incident.