15-Year-Old Armed Repeat Felon Captured in Spokane County

Spokane County Deputies say a repeat felony offender is again behind bars.

The 15-year-old boy is accused of multiple crimes

The SCSO says the teen, who has prior felony convictions, and is known for his violent behavior, was pinpointed as a subject in a break-in at a Deer Park convenience store just north of Spokane on May 5th.

The boy, and an accomplice, smashed through a window and stole cash, ice tea, beer, cigarettes, and vape equipment to the tune of at least $1,000 and caused $400 in damages.

Then May 7th, around 3:30 AM the teen was identified as the suspect in a vehicle shooting. He fired 3 rounds into the victim's car, causing at least $5,000 in damages.

Deputies located him and served a warrant at his residence, but the teen left the home and walked away, flipping the bird at Officers and refusing commands. Because of his age, and his previous violent tendencies, Officers did not respond with less-lethal methods as they would have with an adult, such as a Taser.

However, several Officers followed him, and by their movement, 'steered' him toward a large group of law enforcement who were stationed nearby. When the teen saw them and that he was surrounded, he gave up without incident.

The investigation continues.

