14-Year-Old Suspect Arrested in Moses Lake Fatal Drive-By Shooting

March 21st. Moses Lake Police responded to the 500 block of Loop Road about a fatal drive-by shooting.

A 14-year-old male was dead inside a car

Police said four others in the car, including a 12-year-old and two older females were all hit by bullets, but the young teen died at the scene.

Police said the five victims did not have any gang or known criminal affiliation. After locating the suspect's vehicle and searching several areas, it appeared no new leads had come up.

But Wednesday, MLPD said they'd arrested a 14-year-old juvenile who is facing 1st Degree Murder Charges in connection with the crime.

Officers did not say what led them to the Tri-Cities, but Monday evening the teen was located and arrested at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland. He was receiving treatment for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Police said it was self-inflicted, he'd accidentally shot himself during or just after the drive-by shooting.

Get our free mobile app

No other details have been released yet, the investigation continues.