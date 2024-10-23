14-Year-Old Suspect Arrested in Lind-Ritzville School Threat

The Ritzville Police Department, with help from the Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), says they've apprehended the suspect in a school threat.

The teen allegedly made serious threats against Lind-Ritzville Schools

RPD said the incident, made via SnapChat, was a bomb and shooting threat that was discovered Monday night.

As a precaution, the school district closed Tuesday, affecting the grade school, middle school and Lind-Ritzville High school, which has about 200 students.

According to the RPD:

"Through the investigation, we found a list of what appeared to be named targets of the juvenile suspect. Parents were notified if their child was one of the named persons on the list. The next step in this case is a risk assessment, which will be conducted in collaboration with the Lind-Ritzville School District."

The suspect is a 14-year-old male who was arrested, their name will not be released per state law. Police did not say if he is a student in the District.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says so far, there is no indication anyone else may be involved in this incident, it appears the teen acted alone.

ACSO Officers spent much of Tuesday sweeping the schools in the District, looking for any potential threats. ACSO also says warrants have been executed at a home located inside the city limits.