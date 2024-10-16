14, 15-Year-Old Teens Located in Connection With Car Theft

Teens who stole car from Hanford HS (RPD)

A stolen car is back with its owner following a search in the Tri-Cities Tuesday.

  Richland Police issued a bulletin about a stolen sedan

Tuesday morning, RPD had sent out a public bulletin about a 2016 dark blue Chevy Malibu sedan that was stolen from the parking lot at Hanford High School around 10:20 AM.

RPD said the suspects were identified as 14-year-old Shanell Dickerson and 15-year-old Rianna Owen and said the car was "stolen" by them.

However, Tuesday night, RPD issued a brief alert that the car and the teens were "located safely" around 7 PM.  Police did not say if the pair were arrested, and no other information has been released.

