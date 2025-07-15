13-Year-Old Runaway Leads Spokane Deputies on Wild Chase, Crash [VIDEO]

Spokane County Deputies aided by Air 1 from the SCSO had a wild chase involving a teenage runaway driver in a stolen truck.

The SCSO has now released aerial footage of the pursuit of a 13-year-old boy who stole a large flatbed truck, and was reportedly driving dangerously on Broadway Ave. west of I-90.

The driver kept going then tried to enter I-90 East but slammed into the retaining barrier.�� Around 9:15 PM the teen turned into what's called the gore, or grass area, between on and off-ramp lanes toward the westbound exit but got stuck.

He was quickly surrounded by Officers and arrested. Authorities said the teen was not given permission in any way to take the vehicle, besides being an underage driver.

According to the SCSO:

"They learned the truck was registered to a business and contacted the fleet manager, who explained that the vehicle was stolen from a fenced lot in the 11400 block of E. Montgomery, sometime within the last 24 hours. The manager confirmed that neither the juvenile nor anyone else had permission to be driving the vehicle."

The investigation continues.