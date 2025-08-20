Kitsap County Deputies located and arrested a teenager following a vandalism spree at the Kitsap County Fair in Bremerton.

Numerous vendor booths were vandalized

The KCSO says they responded to the fairgrounds on Tuesday morning about numerous reports of vandalism and breaking and entering.

Get our free mobile app

Officers said the vendors were setting up in preparation for the Kitsap County Fair and Stampede, set to launch on Wednesday, August 20th.

Some of the images from the KCSO show food booths were beverages and other supplies were tipped over, items smashed and other items scattered around. Several carnival booths were also broken into.

Deputies later found the boy Tuesday afternoon, he was sleeping in a nearby playground with a large plush animal he'd taken from the fair. The investigation continues. Authorities did not mention if the boy's parents were notified.