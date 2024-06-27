13 Law Enforcement Agencies Swarm Moses Lake Drug Home

(GCSO) (GCSO) loading...

Dozens of law enforcement officers swarmed a home in Moses Lake, following the arrest of a wanted drug suspect.

41-year-old man taken into custody

According to the GCSO, around 5:50 AM Wednesday, César Concepción Adamé was pulled over and arrested on I-90 near Moses Lake. He had just left his home, located in the 2000 block of West Peninsula Drive. Authorities say a search warrant was used to impound his vehicle for a search for evidence.

Moments after he was arrested, a swarm of officers searched his home and found quite a bit of evidence, according to the GCSO:

"...investigators seized illegal drugs, a handgun, and over $11,800 cash.

The investigation and charges stem from an alleged illegal drug operation run by Adamé."

No other specific details were released, but from the number of agencies involved, it appears he was being watched for some time. The agencies involved in the operation included:

"MACC 911 Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team Kittitas County Regional Tactical Response Team Moses Lake Police Department Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Ellensburg Police Department Othello Police Department Adams County Sheriff's Office U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Moses Lake Fire Department Grant County Sheriff’s Office Interagency Narcotic Enforcement Team (INET)"

Here's a list of the charges he is facing, according to the GCSO:

"Adamé is lodged in the Grant County Jail for investigation of second-degree assault, first-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl."