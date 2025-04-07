13 Dogs Seized in Benton County Animal Cruelty Investigation

Saturday, April 5th,Benton County Deputies, with Benton County Animal Control, served warrants at a residence in the Benton City area.

Warrants dealt with cruelty and illegal dog breeding.

The BCSO says the investigation centered on animal cruelty and dog breeding violations, although the specific offenses were not revealed.

Get our free mobile app

During the search, 13 dogs were taken from the residence, and will be temporarily be cared for by Animal Control. A vet will perform examinations on the animals in the coming days.

Evidence was seized at the location, and all findings will be forwarded to the prosecuting attorney for appropriate charges.

No word if any arrests made at the scene.