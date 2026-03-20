Spokane Man Gets 12 Years for Dealing Fentanyl in Casino Parking Lot

Leave the dealing to the professionals in the card room. This suspect got 12 years for drugs.

Spokane Man Gets 144 Months for Fentanyl Dealing

The US Attorney's Office for Eastern WA announced Thursday, March 19th. that a 43-year-old man will spend a long time in Federal prison for his role in peddling drugs in a parking lot at Northern Quest Casino.

Get our free mobile app

Charles Dickerson Jr. was put under surveillance in November of 2023, after authorities were tipped off about his alleged drug activity. Kalispell Tribal Police contacted him on November 20th.and searched his person and vehicle.

Inside Officers found over 20K Fentanyl laced pills, a pound of meth, a simulated Glock, and evidence of drug activity. Other evidence also indicated he'd been at it for some time.

Authorities also found large amounts of cash, and evidence indicating he was involved in ongoing drug activity. He'd been convicted of similar activity in the past.

US Attorney's Officials said his removal from the drug business is a big blow to the area's drug activity.

Another NW Drug Dealer gets Longer Prison Term

A couple of weeks ago, a Moses Lake-area drug dealer who had been let out early due to alleged family hardship conditions gets another 15 years for more drug activity. 55-year-old Gregory Wilson was caught with drugs following a controlled by by Grant County and other law enforcement officials.

He will be at least 70 when he gets out of Federal Prison, and he is facing ten years probation following his release from jail.