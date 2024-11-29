12-Year-Old Caught After Driving Stolen Car from Issaquah to Moses Lake

We still don't know what led to the youth taking the car, but a 12-year-old boy is in the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center after a lengthy drive.

The teen stole a car in Issaquah

Officials now say the boy was captured in Moses Lake, after stealing the car on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says Issaquah Police notified them the boy had stolen his grandfather's car, and he had some connection to Moses Lake. Officials say the boy drove from Issaquah to Grant County, and traveled at least 161 miles.

Deputies located the car in the Larsen Community. The boy led Officers on brief pursuit that was ended near Randolph Road. and State Route 17 when a pit maneuver was performed on the suspect vehicle, without injury to the driver.

As of last report, the boy was being held in the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center on Felony auto theft and eluding charges. The investigation continues.