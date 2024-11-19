10-Time Felon Nabbed After Chase, Protection Violation in Spokane

Monday, Spokane County Valley Deputies captured a wanted suspect, who'd violated a protection order among other issues.

The suspect was flagged due to a missing license plate

Shortly before 10 PM, a Deputy attempted to stop a white van near Evergreen and Sprague, because the vehicle didn't have a front license plate. But when the Nissan pulled over, the driver then sped away from the Spokane Valley Deputy.

Get our free mobile app

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Brandon R. Graham, traveled less than 100 feet, then pulled into a nearby parking lot, jumped out of the van as it was still rolling slowly, and fled on foot.

SCSO SCSO loading...

As the Deputy pursued him towards the Appleway Trail, Graham refused to follow commands to stop, and the Officer deployed his Taser twice. Other Deputies assisted in bringing him down. A woman inside the van, which had kept rolling and hit a curb, was unhurt, but Officers learned she was the subject of a protection order that Graham had violated.

A check of his records turned up he is a 10-time convicted felon, who is also wanted on the following charges, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office:

"(Residential Burglary, Assault 3rd Degree, and a WA Department of Corrections Hold) and a misdemeanor warrant (Assault 4th Degree) for his arrest."

Five more charges have been added to his 'resume.' Graham told Officers he ran from them because he was "dope sick." The SCSO did not elaborate, but said Graham knows he has an addiction. The woman was released unharmed.