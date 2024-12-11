10-Time Convicted Felony Molester, ex-Outlaw Biker Captured in Spokane

A ten-time convicted felon who was wanted in Stevens County has been captured in Spokane.

The suspect was sought by multiple agencies

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is reporting Dale A. Rogers II, believed to be a former outlaw bike gang member, was captured Monday in Spokane.

According to the SCSO:

"Rogers II was wanted on a Stevens County felony warrant for failure to comply with the Stevens County Court Conditions of Release.

The original Stevens County charges consisted of Child Molestation 1st Degree (2 counts), Attempted Rape of a Child 2nd Degree, Felony Harassment-Threats to Kill, Identity Theft 2nd Degree (2 counts), Felony Violation of a Protection Order with Two or More Prior Convictions (2 counts)."

Monday morning, Officers from the US Border Patrol, US Marshals, Spokane and Stevens County, and other agencies located Rogers in a parking garage in the 300 block of West Spokane Falls Boulevard downtown near the Convention Center, and he was arrested without incident.

According to the SCSO, Rogers previous rap sheet includes:

"Rogers II is a 10-time convicted felon for charges in Washington to include Assault 2nd Degree, Riot-Deadly Weapon (2 counts), Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act (VUCSA)-Possession without Prescription (2 counts), Conspiracy, Assault 3rd Degree (2 counts), Theft 1st Degree, and Forgery."