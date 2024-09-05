$10 Million Hydrogen Vehicle Fueling Project To Be Built in Pullman

According to the Department of Energy, Plug Power, a worldwide tech company that is one of the leading developers of hydrogen power for vehicles and hydrogen energy in general,, will build a new project in Pullman. (pictured is Hyundai's new hydrogen-powered car)

The company gets a $10 million DOE grant

The grant will be used to build what they say is hydrogen fueling infrastructure that can be used for cars and even heavy-duty trucks. They are going to build a hi-flow, direct fill fueling station.

According to Yahoo News:

"As the primary partner, Plug will oversee engineering, construction, operation, and training. WSU will leverage its advanced cryogenics lab to develop and optimize thermofluid models for the station and will act as the end-use operator."

This project is one of the projects in 15 different states that are getting DOE funding to develop hydrogen tech for vehicles. Although the engines do require a few modifications to do so, hydrogen can be used in a conventional combustion motor. Because of its properties, the engine will emit water vapor out of the tailpipe instead of carbon emissions.

Officials hope to have the fueling facility operational by 2026, and could possibly power some or all of the WSU vehicle fleet on campus.