1-Year-Old Yakima Infant Hit by Bullets in Man’s Fatal Shooting

Yakima Police continue to investigate a shocking fatal shooting from late Sunday night.

A 1-year-old infant boy was hit at least once

Around 10:40 PM, Yakima Officers responded to the 1400 block of Folsom Ave. in north central Yakima about a report of someone hearing a person crying loudly.

When Officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old male who had been fatally shot, and also a 1-year-old infant boy who had at least one bullet wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the baby was rushed to Memorial Multicare for treatment, and as of the last report was in stable condition.

Police currently do not have a suspect in custody, Relatives of the man have been notified, but his name is being withheld to allow family time to notify other relatives and friends.

Anyone who may have any information is urged to report it by calling Detective Scott Gronewald at (509) 576-6597 or leaving an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).