1 of 2 Wanted KPD Robbery-Kidnapping Suspects Captured

1 of 2 Kennewick suspects wanted in connection with a December 17th. armed robbery and kidnapping is in the Benton County Jail.

The search continues for the other suspect.

Kennewick Police report that on Tuesday, they got a tip about the location of 55-year-old Darren Birden, who along with 34-year-old Leah Graham, were wanted.

Kennewick Officers responded to the 1600 block of Road 30, where they joined up with Pasco Officers. Because a firearm was used in the original crime, Birden was considered dangerous.

When confronted he fled into an apartment unit, but after 15 minutes decided to give up and he is now in the Benton County jail on 1st Degree Armed Robbery and Kidnapping Charges.

