$1 Million WA Powerball Prize Still Unclaimed, Will Expire Soon

Most people think lottery players check their tickets closely. But a surprising number don't.

$1 million dollar Powerball prize, and others, set to expire September 3rd or soon

According to the WA State Lottery and FOX Q13 TV, there are 27 lottery prizes, many from the WA Lottery, set to outlive their 180-day claim period.

Each of the 27 Lottery prizes is at least $10K, and one of them is a 1 million dollar prize sold at a retailer in Lynden, WA.

If you play the lottery, you have 180 days from the date of the drawing to redeem your winning ticket, for scratch tickets, it's 180 days from the last date of ticket sales.

According Q13:

"Unclaimed prizes are placed into a reserve account and any surplus is transferred each June to the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account (WOPA), which funds educational programs across the state."

If you think most people check their tickets, you might be surprised to learn how much money goes back to the state. All total, from ALL unclaimed tickets at all levels of the Lottery, from July 1st, 2022 to June 30th, 2023, a total of $199.9 Million dollars was routed to WOPA from these unclaimed prizes.

If you have Lottery tickets lying around and have not checked them, you can do so by clicking here.