Need it BAD? Amazon Launches 1 and 3 Hour Delivery Service

As if we can't get products fast enough, now Amazon has revised its delivery to be even quicker. You will notice a new drop-down option in the top menu bar (circled in red in photo).

Amazon Debuts Its 1 and 3 Hour Delivery Packages.

Now, if you're a Prime member you can get up to 90K items through their 3-hour delivery service for a fairly reasonable cost (if you need it that badly!) , and nearly as many with the 1 hour.

Granted, you have to be a Prime member to save, for 1-hour it's a $9.99 charge, and for 3 hour, $4.99. Non-Prime you can still get it, but the prices are higher, $19.99 and $14.99 respectively.

How Do you Know What's Under the New Delivery Umbrella?

I logged into my Amazon account, and tried to utilize a little help from their AI-assisted shopper, Rufus. There's not a specific 'page' of 1 and 3 hour items, they are simply chosen seemingly at random. You can search for the item you want delivered, and it will tell you if it's elibigle for the new service.

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3 Hour delivery service is available in over 2,000 communities nationwide so far, and hundreds for the 1 hour. Again, you have to choose an item and it will let you know if you can get it where you live.

READ More: Amazon closing it's Fresh and Go Brick and Mortar Locations

Amazon launched its same-day delivery service in 2015, Prime began nearly 20 years ago. I guess if you're stuck on the commode, without any magazines or other suitable 'paper' nearby, and no help to rescue you, perhaps the 1-hour might be an option--but you still have to find away to get to the front door or wherever they drop off your deliveries.