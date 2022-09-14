Your Child Is Hurt! New Scam Entraps Tri-Cities Area Familys

Watch out! There is a new scam in the Tri-Cities area that is preying on the most important things to us, our family!

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The Prosser School District has issued a warning to parents about a local new scam that multiple parents of their students fell for. The warning says that these parents received a phone call stating that their child had been injured.

"Parents/Guardians of HMS Students: This afternoon we have been notified by multiple families of phone calls they have received about their student being involved in an accident at school. The caller notifies the family that their child needs to be picked up immediately. THIS IS A SCAM. If you receive one of these phone calls and need clarification, please contact the HMS Office at 509.786.1732. HMS Administration"

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The Benton County Sheriff's Office also made a statement about the incident on their Facebook page.

If you receive a phone call stating your child has been injured in an accident, just call your school front office to confirm before you get concerned.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...