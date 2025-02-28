“You Can’t Do That” WSP Warns Wrong-Way Drivers at I-5 Crash

The Washington State Patrol warns that this risky driving behavior is both unsafe and illegal.

I-5 Shutdown in Kent Causes Traffic Chaos with Wrong-Way Drivers

A traffic shutdown earlier today on the northbound lanes of I-5 in Kent by a semi-truck collision at 272nd Street caused impatient drivers to turn around and drive the wrong way into traffic. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) had announced the freeway would be fully shut down while specialty equipment was brought in to clear a recent accident. Drivers trapped in the area faced backups extending up to four miles, causing some to lose their patience and break the law.

Cars sat idle and completely stopped, causing some frustrated drivers to turn around and drive against the flow of traffic to try and escape. WSDOT witnessed the activity on the scene and sent a message on social media that driving in the wrong direction on a congested highway was both dangerous and illegal. Something that I think should be obvious to most people, but not today.

In a post on X, WSDOT said, “We understand you may be late or frustrated, but it’s not safe”. The Washington State Patrol also echoed the message by sharing WSDOT's post on their social media accounts. No details on if any tickets were handed out to any of the offending drivers.

Traffic authorities warned drivers in the area to find alternate routes and plan for extended delays throughout the day. The closure is set to last until the collision site is cleared, and drivers should monitor updates from WSDOT to adjust their travel plans if needed. Also, know that the Washington State Patrol will be watching in case you want to join the wrong-way ticket club today.