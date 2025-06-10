Yesterday These 6 Washington Cities Sizzled in All-Time Daily Heat Records

If you stepped outside almost anywhere in Washington State yesterday and thought, “This feels hotter than usual”, you were absolutely right.

The Inland Northwest didn’t just warm up yesterday on June 9, 2025; it made weather history. According to the National Weather Service in Spokane, multiple cities tied or shattered previous high temperature records yesterday. Some of those had lasted for over a century.

Washington Heat Records for June 9, 2025

It wasn’t just Spokane feeling the burn, but the entire region.

Spokane hit 94°F, breaking the previous record of 93°F, which dates all the way back to 1918, and again in 2015.

Lewiston tied its all-time June 9 high of 101°F, matching a record from 1918.

Wenatchee cranked up to a sweltering 102°F, beating its 2015 record of 99°F.

Pullman, usually one of the cooler spots, hit 91°F, and pushed past a record set over 100 years ago (88°F in 1898 and again in 1918 and 2015).

Omak hit 100°F, nudging out its 1918 record by just one degree.

Ephrata hit 101°F, breaking its previous mark of 99°F from back in 2015.

That’s not a heatwave, that’s a full-on heat record mic drop.

Is This Normal for Washington State?

Well, not exactly. June can be warm in eastern Washington and northern Idaho, but these kinds of numbers in early June are rare. When you start breaking records set during the First World War, you know something not normal is happening.

Experts will point to a combination of persistent high-pressure systems and climate trends. I have lived in Washington all my life, and summer is arriving earlier and stronger when it does. Growing up, the end of July is when the heat really started, now I guess it is the first week of June.

Cooling Coming for Washington State

The good news is that today (June 10) is “slightly cooler,” in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Yes, that is still hot, but just without the record-breaking drama.

The rest of this week and into the weekend should bring high heat relief at least with highs in the mid-80s forecast for much of the region.