Group of Yakima Teens Arrested for Shooting Man in Stomach

A group of four teens ages 12-16 all have been arrested for allegedly shooting a man in Yakima this afternoon.

The Yakima Police Department is reporting that a group of four teenagers between the ages of 12-16 have been arrested in the shooting of a 28-year-old man around 12:35 pm this afternoon. The shooting happened off the intersection of North 1st Street & H Street in Yakima when the group of kids got into a verbal argument with the man.

Nine Patrol Units Arrived at the Scene of the Shooting

The argument between the group of kids and the man escalated until one of the kids pulled out a gun and allegedly fired directly at the man in the chest. Police got reports of the gunfire and found the man with a gunshot to the stomach in serious condition. The Yakima Police Department then tried to locate the teens.

Yakima Police Found the Teens Nearby

After a quick search, Yakima Police found the four teens a few blocks down North 1st Street inside a Jack-In-The-Box. All four of the juveniles were detained and arrested because police were not sure which one of the kids pulled the trigger and shot the man according to news reports by YakTiNews. The 28-year-old victim was transported to Memorial Hospital and underwent surgery according to Kima TV. The Yakima Police Department thinks that the event was gang-related but they have given no further details. This is an ongoing and developing story.

