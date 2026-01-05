WSP Reports Fatal Crash on SR-82 Just Outside of Yakima County Line

Washington State Patrol confirms a critical incident involving a one-car fatal crash on westbound SR-82 near milepost 17, about two miles from the Yakima County line.

According to initial information from WSP District 6, the vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions at the time of the crash.

WSP Reports Fatal Crash Outside of Yakima, More Details Expected Soon

Troopers say speed appears to be the main factor, though a full investigation is still underway. A press memo with more details is expected to be released soon.

While conditions at the exact moment of the crash haven’t been fully outlined, winter and early-season weather can change road conditions quickly. Wet pavement, reduced visibility, and cold temperatures can all make highways less forgiving, especially when vehicles are traveling at higher speeds.

Road Conditions a Key Factor

Even when traffic is light, remember that speed limits are set for ideal conditions, not necessarily the conditions drivers may actually be facing.

Even though details about the victim have not been released yet, fatal crashes like this are a reminder of how quickly a routine drive can turn tragic. Investigators are working to piece together what happened, while WSP urged drivers to slow down and give themselves extra time.

