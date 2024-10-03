Yakima Coroner Investigated: Taking Drugs off Bodies to Get High

The details of this case just get more shocking as we learn more.

Yakima Coroner Under Investigation for Alleged Drug Theft and Misconduct

The Yakima Police Department (YPD) has forwarded its investigation into Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice to the Ellensburg Prosecutor’s Office, where officials will determine whether to file charges against him. The investigation centers on serious allegations that Curtice stole drugs from deceased individuals in his care, consumed them while at work, and fabricated a story about an attempted poisoning after he was caught.

The inquiry began on August 27, 2024, when Curtice reported feeling ill after drinking an energy drink he claimed tasted “odd.” He was transported to a local hospital after calling his wife for assistance. Initially, Curtice told police that his drink was spiked with cocaine and fentanyl, leading him to believe someone had tried to poison him. However, these claims unraveled when he failed a polygraph test and later admitted to snorting drugs he had taken from bodies in the morgue over the previous months.

According to police reports, Curtice maintained his story about being poisoned for over two weeks. He stated that either the energy drink, a workout supplement, or the water he prepared in an electric kettle was contaminated. Medical tests confirmed the presence of drugs in his system, although Curtice later claimed that the hospital could not test for fentanyl.

Curtice's situation escalated when police learned of his previous substance abuse issues. In March 2023, an off-duty sheriff’s deputy encountered him at a bar, leading to an altercation when deputies attempted to escort him home. Although the Sheriff’s Office recommended charges for third-degree assault, the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney declined to pursue the case, citing Curtice's mental state and intoxication.

In a troubling turn of events, YPD and the FBI, called in due to Curtice's position as an elected official, searched his office. Using a drug-sniffing dog, they discovered residue and powder, which is now part of the evidence against him. Curtice has offered many explanations to police for the accusations, including that he is being targeted by someone with a vendetta.

As the Ellensburg Prosecutor’s Office considers the case, the potential charges against Curtice could include evidence tampering, making false statements, and official misconduct. Curtice has yet to respond to requests for comment on the ongoing investigation.