Xmas Storm to Hit Washington, Oregon: High Wind & Mountain Snow

Residents of Washington and Oregon are bracing for a significant winter storm that is expected to hit the Pacific Northwest on Christmas Day, Wednesday.

Winter Storm Threatens Washington and Oregon with Heavy Snow, Strong Winds, and Hazardous Travel Conditions

Heavy snow, strong winds, and hazardous travel conditions are anticipated throughout the Washington State mountain ranges starting on Christmas. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued Winter Storm Watches for elevations above 3,500 feet in both Washington and Oregon, warning that snow accumulations could reach up to 18 to 24 inches in higher mountain areas and impacting holiday travel.

The storm is forecast to begin Wednesday afternoon on Christmas and persist through Friday morning. The most intense snowfall will impact the Cascades, including Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, and areas surrounding Mount Baker. The National Weather Service says winds could gust up to 45 mph, reducing visibility, and creating dangerous conditions for drivers. Snowfall in these higher elevations may accumulate rapidly.

In Oregon, the storm will also bring significant snowfall, particularly in the Southern Oregon Cascades, including Crater Lake and the Siskiyou Mountains. Snowfall totals in lower elevations could range from 3 to 5 inches, while higher elevations could see up to 2 feet of snow. Strong winds are expected to intensify, with gusts reaching up to 65 mph. The winds pose threats to down power lines from fallen trees and cause widespread outages. Travelers are urged to take extra precautions, especially on US 20 at Santiam Pass and Highway 58 at Willamette Pass, where conditions are expected to become slick and hazardous.

Local authorities and officials are emphasizing the importance of monitoring weather updates, carrying winter emergency kits, and checking chain requirements for vehicles traveling in affected areas. With the storm hitting on Christmas, there is a concern about the impact on both local and regional travel as families head out to visit relatives or enjoy holiday activities.

Power outages are also a significant concern, particularly in areas where wind gusts could bring down trees and power lines. The NWS has recommended that residents ensure their homes are prepared for potential outages by stocking up on essentials such as water, food, and batteries.

Meteorologists urge travelers to consider delaying non-essential trips and to ensure their vehicles are winter-ready, with proper tires and emergency supplies. For those who must travel, the NWS recommends staying tuned for forecast updates and additional warnings as the storm progresses.