WSP Welcomes 4 New Troopers: Do You Have What It Takes?

A Washington State Patrol District welcomed four new troopers to the force.

New Troopers Added to Washington State Patrol District 6

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) District 6 has officially welcomed four new troopers to its ranks. District 6 covers a vast area of Washington State, including Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, and Okanogan counties. The new additions to the team include Troopers J. Jasmin and R. Kunder, who are assigned to Okanogan, and Troopers J. Erwin and H. Ellis, who will serve the Basin area. The district expressed excitement over the new team members, posting on social media: "We are excited to have you as part of our team!"

What It Takes to Join the Washington State Patrol

Joining the Washington State Patrol requires dedication, resilience, and a real passion for service. To even be eligible for a trooper position, potential candidates must meet several requirements, including U.S. citizenship or lawful permanent residency, a high school diploma or equivalent, and at least 19.5 years of age. Candidates must also pass a physical fitness test, background investigation, and both polygraph and psychological evaluations.

The Washington State Patrol recruiting process involves multiple phases, beginning with a written exam and a physical fitness test. After passing these initial steps through Public Safety Testing (PST), candidates submit a completed “Personal History Statement” and undergo a polygraph and thorough background check. If candidates pass, they move on to an oral board interview, followed by psychological and medical exams.

Once all phases are completed, official recruits then attend the WSP Training Academy, which lasts six months, followed by a 10-week field training program with a Trooper as a mentor. This tough process prepares new troopers to serve across Washington state’s dangerous 18,000 miles of highway, where they will face various challenges, from enforcing criminal and traffic laws to providing assistance to motorists or investigating collisions.

A Rewarding Career Serving Washington Communities

For those who are up for the challenge, becoming a Washington State Patrol trooper offers both professional rewards and competitive compensation. Starting pay for a newly commissioned trooper is approximately $78,060 annually, with increases for those who stay with the force, earning over $107,000 after five years. WSP also offers pay differentials for certain areas like King County and bonuses for night shifts or advanced degrees.

For more information about how to join the WSP, visit the official recruitment page and start the application process today at wsp.wa.gov.