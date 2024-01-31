Warm Weather Soon: WSP Warns All Drivers About Washington Bikers

Spring-like weather is forecast for this weekend and the Washington State Patrol has a few reminders about bikers suddenly on Washington roads.

Get our free mobile app

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Expected Warm Weather Brings Warnings to Washington Drivers

The Washington State Patrol wants all drivers to watch for motorcycle riders after new weather forecasts for Washington call for spring-like conditions. Partly sunny skies and temperatures near 50° will definitely bring out large numbers of Washington bikers who have been itching to ride since winter hit. The Washington State Patrol warns, "With the forecasted spring-like weather this weekend, we want to remind drivers to check your blind spots before changing lanes, and for riders to follow all traffic laws. Don't let this ride be your last."

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington Motorcycles: 3% of Vehicles but 16% of Fatal Accidents

The numbers illustrate the dangers that motorcycle riders face on Washington roadways. Stats show that from 2018 through 2022, motorcycles were only 3% of the registered vehicles on Washington’s roads but were involved in 16% of all traffic fatalities (484 of 3,044 total). The year 2022 had 123 motorcycle rider fatalities which is the most in a single year in our state’s history and a 32% increase over the previous year. The messaging is part of the “Ride Safe – Ride On” program which promotes safe and fun riding through the Washington State Patrol's social media. With the warmer weather approaching, make sure that before you change lanes, turn left, or pull out into moving traffic, look twice for motorcycles. Then check one more time just for good measure.