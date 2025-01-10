WSP Trooper Seaburg Returns to Duty After Being Shot 9 Times

A moment of great triumph unfolded yesterday as Trooper Seaburg made his long-awaited return to full duty.

WSP Trooper Returns to Duty After Lengthy Recovery

After an incredibly challenging year following an injury in the line of duty, Trooper Seaburg's return is not just a personal victory but also a moment of inspiration for his colleagues and the community he serves.

Trooper Seaburg’s difficult journey began on February 17, 2024, when he was involved in an incident while patrolling State Route 167. After noticing a vehicle driving erratically, Seaburg initiated a stop, which eventually led to a foot chase into a nearby apartment complex. During the confrontation, Seaburg was shot 9 times and required immediate medical attention.

After a challenging period of surgeries and rehabilitation, Seaburg worked tirelessly to regain his strength, both physically and emotionally. His determination to return to work after such a difficult period speaks to the resilience and fortitude that first responders often display in the face of adversity.

Yesterday, on January 7, 2025, The Washington State Patrol shared a heartfelt post celebrating Seaburg’s return to the force. "What an awesome day!" the post read, welcoming him back to full duty. The support from fellow officers, as well as the community, has been overwhelming, as they all join in celebrating this inspiring milestone.

Trooper Seaburg’s recovery has not only been a personal achievement but also a testament to the incredible support systems in place for law enforcement officers. His return marks a new chapter in his career, reminding us all of the strength and resilience that officers carry with them in their everyday duties.

While the past year has been filled with challenges, Seaburg’s journey proves that perseverance can overcome even the toughest obstacles. His story will undoubtedly inspire others and serve as a reminder of the courage and dedication of law enforcement officers across the nation.