WSP Trooper Rear-Ended on Vantage Bridge, Driver Cited for Speed

WSP Trooper Involved in Collision on Vantage Bridge

Yesterday afternoon (February 24, 2025), a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper was rear-ended while working on the Vantage Bridge. The trooper was actively working on the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) bridge project when the accident occurred. At the time of the crash, the patrol car had its emergency lights flashing, signaling drivers to slow down and proceed cautiously.

According to the Washington State Patrol District 6 Public Information Officer (PIO), the driver who rear-ended the patrol vehicle was cited for driving too fast for the conditions. Speeding through areas where work zones are present causes huge risks to both workers and law enforcement officers on the scene. The trooper’s patrol car was stationary and parked when it was struck from behind by the speeding vehicle.

Both drivers involved in the collision sustained minor injuries but were reported to be in stable condition following the crash. The nature of the injuries was not released in the initial report, but we do know no serious injuries were sustained by either party.

This accident should be a reminder to drivers around highway work zones. Please slow down when traveling through construction or bridge maintenance areas or when emergency lights are visible. Think about how you would drive if it was your own family working in these high-risk zones.