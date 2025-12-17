Washington State Patrol Trooper Trapped by Dangerous Intersection Crash

A scary crash involving a Washington State Patrol trooper on 112th Street and Steele Street turned dangerous after they were trapped inside and injured.

According to WSP District 1 PIO Trooper Kameron Watts, a pickup truck collided with a WSP patrol car. The impact was serious enough that the sergeant was both injured and trapped inside the patrol vehicle.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Trapped, Rescued, and Taken to the Hospital

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and worked to free the sergeant from the damaged patrol car safely. Being entrapped means the vehicle was so badly damaged that the trooper could not safely get out on their own. Firefighters and medics carefully extricated the sergeant before transporting him to the hospital for their injuries.

The good news in all of this is that the sergeant was reported to be in stable condition. The injuries were serious enough to require medical care, but their reported stable condition is a reassuring update for coworkers, family, and the community watching this situation unfold.

Investigation Turned Over to Pierce County

As is standard when a patrol vehicle is involved in a crash, the investigation will not be handled by the Washington State Patrol. Instead, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office will take over to ensure an independent and thorough review of what happened.

