WSP Reports Alarming 2024 Traffic Stats, Trends Compared to 2023

Is 2024 any safer on Washington's highways than 2023 was? The Washington State Patrol has just released some of those answers.

X @wastatepatrol X @wastatepatrol loading...

WSP Reports Alarming 2024 Traffic Numbers, Comparisons to 2023 Reveal Ongoing Concerns

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released its traffic infraction and collision statistics for 2024, providing a snapshot of road safety that raises concerns when compared to the full-year data from 2023. As of early October, WSP has reported 8,639 arrests for impaired driving, already approaching nearly 76% of the 11,368 DUI arrests recorded for the entirety of last year.

In terms of collisions, there have been 24,864 incidents reported in 2024, which suggests that by year’s end, the total could surpass 35,546 collisions reported in 2023, especially as the final months often see increased traffic incidents. The number of fatal collisions has also climbed, with 197 fatalities reported so far in 2024, just shy of the 297 fatalities recorded in all of 2023. This trend raises alarm bells as the state continues to struggle with road safety.

Distracted driving incidents in 2024 stand at 24,965, slightly below the 28,120 contacts made in 2023. However, the uptick in aggressive driving remains notable, with 91,309 instances reported this year compared to 101,043 contacts in 2023. Seatbelt violations have seen a significant increase this year, with 25,551 citations issued thus far, surpassing last year’s total of 24,336. This rise suggests that despite ongoing safety campaigns, adherence to seatbelt laws remains a critical area Washington could improve on.

The Washington State Patrol's proactive engagement continues, with over 800,000 contacts with drivers in 2023, showing the importance of police presence on Washington's highways. In a recent social media post, the agency urged motorists to “remember to buckle up, drive sober, follow the speed limit, watch for pedestrians, keep your eyes on the road, and give yourself enough time to reach your destination.”

The WSP also encourages drivers to check current road conditions using the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) real-time map. This new tool offers essential updates on road closures, delays, and conditions, vital for safe travel across Washington’s expansive network of over 18,000 miles of state roadways. Users can access various features on the map, including:

-Traffic Flow: Visual indicators show if traffic is clear, moving, slow, or stop-and-go.

-Alerts: Users can view alerts categorized by severity—low, medium, high, or closures.

-Cameras: Live camera feeds provide up-to-the-minute visuals of road conditions.

-Truck Restrictions: Information on oversize and weight restrictions for trucks.

-Mountain Pass Reports: Essential updates on conditions in mountainous areas.

-Weather Stations: Current weather information affecting roadways.

-Rest Areas and Park & Rides: Locations for driver convenience.

-Border Crossing Wait Times: Updates for travelers crossing state borders.

-Wildland Fires and Mileposts: Important information for specific travel needs.

Visit the WSDOT current road conditions map at WSDOT.com.