WSP “One More Stop” Patrols Honoring Fallen Trooper Start Today

Washington State Patrol Honors Fallen Trooper with Statewide Patrol Starting Today

Today (Friday, September 27), the Washington State Patrol (WSP) starts a statewide “One More Stop” emphasis patrol in memory of Trooper Christopher Gadd, Badge #927. This patrol, running from 4 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday will focus on enhancing road safety and reducing dangerous driving behaviors across the state.

Trooper Gadd tragically lost his life on March 2, 2024, after being struck by an impaired driver on Interstate 5 near Marysville. Before the incident, Trooper Gadd had sent a message to his colleagues, expressing his intent to make "One More Stop" before joining them for a break. This final act of dedication exemplified his commitment to preventing potential tragedies and safeguarding the community.

In honor of Trooper Gadd’s sacrifice and dedication, the WSP is conducting this statewide patrol to reflect his values and ongoing commitment to public safety. During the emphasis patrol, officers across Washington will collaborate to conduct traffic stops aimed at curbing hazardous driving and promoting road safety, embodying Trooper Gadd’s unwavering work ethic and dedication.

For more information, contact Chris Loftis, Communications Director, at (360) 596-4013 or via email at Chris.Loftis@wsp.wa.gov.