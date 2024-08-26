WSP Nabs Female Suspects in June SR-518 Assault & Collision Case

The Washington State Patrol finally caught their ma...I mean women suspects in the viral confrontation from last July on SR-518.

Two Suspects Arrested in Assault and Vehicular Collision Cases

Washington State Patrol (WSP) has announced the arrest of two individuals in connection with a violent road rage incident and a serious vehicular collision. These arrests follow a dramatic series of events on local highways and are expected to lead to significant legal consequences.

On July 30, Shalynn Marie Dual and Weldon Shavera Carey were involved in a severe altercation after an accident on SR-518 that escalated into physical violence. Dashcam footage from the victims’ vehicle shows Dual’s Range Rover nearly colliding with another car, then shortly after the victim's car, as it merged and swerved through heavy traffic onto Highway 99. The situation escalated when Dual and Carey exited their vehicle after swerving in front of the still unnamed victim's car. The victim stated they had the accident captured on dash cam as Carey approached the passenger side window and could be heard suddenly yelling and swearing at a woman off camera.

Carey Allegedly First Assaulted a 77-Year-Old Female Dementia Patient

Carey is alleged to have assaulted a 77-year-old female passenger, who suffers from dementia and subsequently experienced a concussion and worsened medical issues after the attack. You can hear the confrontation continued off-screen with Carey punching the female victim immediately after the 72-year-old male driver. In the attack, the man fell and lost a pistol he was carrying, then Carey picked it up and took the gun. In the video, you can hear Carey scream as she holds the dropped weapon, "Who's mother f***ing gun is this?"

Dual, admitted her involvement in the incident and faces charges including third-degree assault and felony unlawful possession of a firearm. Carey has a history of similar behavior and is charged with felony assault in addition to the other offenses. The case gained widespread viral attention following the release of dashcam footage by WSP. The footage shows the severity of the road rage incident and the resulting violence of the attacker.

The Range Rover involved in the incident was registered to James Sullivan, who revealed that he had provided substantial financial support to Dual and expressed fear of her. If you haven't seen it, watch the shocking dashcam video from the attack below.