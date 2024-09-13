The Washington State Patrol will honor fallen Trooper Christopher Gadd with a statewide “One More Stop” patrol on September 27.

Washington State Patrol to Honor Fallen Trooper with Statewide Patrol

On Friday, September 27, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) will conduct a statewide “One More Stop” emphasis patrol in memory of Trooper Christopher Gadd, Badge #927. This patrol, running from 4 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday will focus on enhancing road safety and reducing dangerous driving behaviors across the state.

Trooper Gadd tragically lost his life on March 2, 2024, after being struck by an impaired driver on Interstate 5 near Marysville. Before the incident, Trooper Gadd had sent a message to his colleagues, expressing his intent to make "One More Stop" before joining them for a break. This final act of dedication exemplified his commitment to preventing potential tragedies and safeguarding the community.

In honor of Trooper Gadd’s sacrifice and dedication, the WSP will conduct this statewide patrol to reflect his values and ongoing commitment to public safety. Chief John R. Batiste remarked, “Trooper Gadd was a fine young man with a big heart and passion to serve the community—a true example of the best of us. He made the ultimate sacrifice while working to make our roads a safer place. With this emphasis, we honor his memory by continuing his efforts to protect the community he dedicated his life to.”

During the emphasis patrol, officers across Washington will collaborate to conduct traffic stops aimed at curbing hazardous driving and promoting road safety, embodying Trooper Gadd’s unwavering work ethic and dedication. This initiative underscores the WSP’s commitment to reducing dangerous driving behaviors and saving lives on the road.

For more information, contact Chris Loftis, Communications Director, at (360) 596-4013 or via email at Chris.Loftis@wsp.wa.gov.

With honor and respect, CL

