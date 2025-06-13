Great Dane Gets a Taste of K9 Life with the Washington State Patrol
The Moses Lake Washington State Patrol office this week had a friendly, grey and white Great Dane drop by after an incident.
According to a lighthearted tweet from District 6 PIO (@wspd6pio), the huge but friendly pup was temporarily taken into the care of Washington State Patrol troopers after an unspecified incident. The dog was involved and was waiting to be picked up, and I guess made the most of the situation.
The Trooper joked that the Dane had a future in law enforcement.
A Short Washington State Patrol Ride-Along (Tail Wags Included)
In the photo shared by the WSP, the Great Dane looks happy in the back of a patrol vehicle, with his head poking out the window. His big ears were slightly drooping, but he obviously had a big, happy expression.
He wasn’t on official duty, but the Trooper joked the Dane got to experience a “small portion” of K9 life.
Not All Heroes Wear Badges. Some Drool
While this gentle giant probably won't be sniffing out contraband or chasing down suspects anytime soon, he did brighten the day of the people working at the Moses Lake office (and online). Kudos to Trooper Michael and the team for their great sense of humor.
Sometimes, a little puppy power is all it takes to brighten up a long shift.
