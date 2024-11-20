WSP Cracks Down on Traction Tire Violations on Snoqualmie Pass

Winter weather is hitting the Washington mountain passes hard and the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is making sure drivers have traction tires installed.

X @wspd6pio X @wspd6pio loading...

Washington State Patrol Emphasizes Traction Tire Enforcement on Snoqualmie Pass

Today, November 20, 2024, two District 6 Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) division troopers conducted a chain enforcement emphasis patrol on Snoqualmie Pass, a region notorious for challenging winter road conditions.

The Washington State Patrol is focused on enforcing tire chain laws, which are important for maintaining safety on mountain passes during snow and ice events. Under Washington law, vehicles must use chains or approved traction tires when conditions require WSDOT to make alerts and require them to travel. The violation for not having chains when they are needed can result in a fine of up to $500, and that's for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles.

Washington State has clear guidelines for winter tire regulations. Between November 1 and March 31, studded tires are allowed, but they are not sufficient for chain requirement alerts. Even if a vehicle is equipped with studded tires, drivers must still install chains when mandated by WSDOT.

Studded tires, while beneficial for traction, can cause significant damage to roadways, which has led to increased awareness and enforcement of the state's traction tire requirements. Drivers are encouraged to explore stud-free winter tires, which provide similar benefits but without the associated damage. Stud-free winter tires, identifiable by a mountain/snowflake symbol and an eighth-of-an-inch tread, are an alternative that causes less damage to the roadway.

Different Vehicles = Different Rules in Washington State

While four-wheel-drive (4WD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) vehicles under 10,000 pounds are exempt from installing chains during “chains required” notices, they are still required to carry them in case conditions worsen and the alert switches to “Chains required on ALL vehicles”. Also, vehicles, trailers, and combinations weighing over 10,000 pounds must install chains when “chains required” is posted, regardless of their drivetrain.

Understanding the specific chain placement rules for various vehicle types is also important. Front-wheel-drive vehicles require chains on the front tires, while rear-wheel-drive vehicles must chain the rear tires. Commercial vehicles and trailers must obey specific chain placement regulations based on weight.

As winter continues in Washington State, the Washington State Patrol wants all motorists, especially those traveling over mountain passes, to be prepared with approved traction tires and chains. With hazardous winter weather expected to continue, following these regulations is important for maintaining road safety and avoiding big fines. If you have questions, check the WSDOT website for winter tire requirement details.