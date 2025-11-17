Camry Driver Arrested After Attempting to Run from Police in Kent

On SR-167 or Kent last night, there was a little more Washington State Patrol trooper activity than usual because of a high-speed chase.

According to Trooper Rick Johnson, a Camry came flying down southbound SR-167, way over the speed limit. Troopers lit up their emergency lights to pull the driver over for speeding, but instead of slowing down, the driver hit the gas.

Pursuit Called Off, But the Story Doesn't End There

Once the Camry exited onto SR-516, troopers decided to end the pursuit for safety reasons, but did not let them get away and instead switched to monitoring from a distance. That strategy is something people don’t always realize the State Patrol does. WSP does not push every chase, but sometimes backs off when it gets too risky. Drivers do not see them behind, but that doesn’t mean the troopers have disappeared.

Not that long later, the driver pulled into an apartment complex right off 167, and was probably thinking he had made a clean getaway. Not even close, because Washington State Patrol Troopers moved in, arrested him for attempting to elude. Then he was booked into King County Jail, and the Camry was impounded.

The Suspect was Caught at an Apartment Complex

You might think running from troopers is a good idea, but it only makes everything worse. Speeding ticket? Annoying. Attempting to elude? That’s a whole different level of trouble with the courts.

It is simple in case you are confused..., it is always better to just pull over and take the ticket, no matter what it is.

