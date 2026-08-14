Wrong-Way ATV Flees Washington State Patrol, Then a Goat Joins the Search

It was a strange day today after a routine traffic stop turned into a chase along SR-101, and somehow a goat ended up helping with the investigation. See...strange!

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts says troopers attempted to stop an ATV that was traveling the wrong way on SR-101 near milepost 356.

Instead of pulling over, the ATV turned onto Old Olympic Highway and the rider took off on foot.

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After abandoning the ATV, the suspect ran off on foot.

A K-9 track was started as law enforcement searched the area, then suddenly, Billy the Goat was on the case.

Billy the Goat Apparently Wanted to Help

The photos make the whole scene even better.

The abandoned ATV can be seen sitting mostly off the roadway, although two of its tires are still over the white line and in the traffic lane.

Several patrol vehicles surrounded the ATV while officers looked through it.

Then there's Billy.

In one photo, the white goat is hanging around near the scene. In another, Billy is standing on what appears to be a box next to the ATV and looking directly into the camera.

It's almost as if he knows exactly what happened.

I am not exactly sure what Billy contributed, but WSP included him in all the photos and even gave him a shout-out in the post.

That's good enough for me.

The ATV Suspect Is Still Missing, Billy Is On the Case

Despite the K-9 tracking and whatever assistance Billy provided, the suspect was still missing when WSP posted the update.

The ATV will be impounded.

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