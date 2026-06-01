The Washington State Ferries Celebrate 75 Years of Service Today

Washington State Ferries is celebrating its 75th birthday, marking three-quarters of a century of connecting communities across Western Washington.

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The sight of a ferry crossing Puget Sound is just part of everyday life for a lot of Washington residents, but today is a special day.

75th Birthday Perks for Washington State Ferry Riders

As part of the anniversary event, Sodexo, the ferry system's galley vendor, is offering free coffee or popcorn with any purchase throughout the day. Ferry officials will also be at Seattle's Colman Dock from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., handing out swag, limited-edition ORCA cards, and celebrating alongside riders.

Washington State Ferries announced the celebration on social media, inviting passengers to join in the festivities.

It's a small way to thank the millions of passengers who have relied on the ferry system over the decades.

The History of the Washington State Ferries

The state's ferry system officially launched on June 1, 1951, when Washington took over operations from the Puget Sound Navigation Company, known as the Black Ball Line.

According to HistoryLink and the Washington State Department of Transportation, the state purchased several vessels and routes after concerns grew about rising fares and service reliability. That decision created what would eventually become the largest ferry system in the United States.

WSDOT Ferries are More Than Just a Ride

Washington State Ferries operate routes connecting islands, peninsulas, and waterfront communities throughout Puget Sound and the Salish Sea.

The ferry system has faced challenges in recent years, including staffing shortages and vessel maintenance issues, but its importance to the region is undeniable.

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Seventy-five years after its first voyage under state ownership, Washington State Ferries is still carrying passengers across the water.