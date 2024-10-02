WSDOT’s New Tool to Fight WA Construction Wait Time Traffic

With Vantage Bridge construction causing delays of several hours, WSDOT's new travel time feature on its website helps drivers navigate this and other trouble spots more efficiently.

WSDOT Launches Travel Time Feature as Vantage Bridge Construction Causes Major Delays

They say knowledge is power, and in this case, I believe it to be true. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has introduced a new travel time feature on its website, designed to help drivers navigate the state's busy highways more efficiently. As construction on the Vantage Bridge continues to disrupt traffic on Interstate 90 (among other trouble spots), this feature can become an invaluable tool for those looking to avoid lengthy delays around Washington State construction.

The Vantage Bridge, a vital connection on I-90 spanning the Columbia River, is currently undergoing extensive construction that includes a complete replacement of its deck. This project has resulted in significant lane reductions, leading to frustrating wait times that can exceed three hours, especially during peak travel times.

For those looking to utilize the new travel time feature, the process is straightforward. According to the Snoqualmie Pass social media account, it’s as easy as 1-2-3:

Visit: the new WSDOT Travel Times website

Click on "VANTAGE"

Click "APPLY"

Currently (October 1, 2024), travel times for routes near the Vantage Bridge show delays, such as the journey from the Ryegrass Rest Area to the Vantage Bridge, with an average time of 11 minutes but is currently taking 21 minutes. Also, the trip from Silica Road to the Vantage Bridge, typically a 6-minute drive, now averages 18 minutes.

With traffic volumes peaking on Fridays eastbound and Sundays westbound, WSDOT advises travelers to plan their trips accordingly. The agency recommends alternate routes for those traveling between major cities. For example, travelers from Ellensburg to Spokane should consider taking State Route 97 north to State Route 28 east, which connects back to I-90 near Vantage. This detour can significantly reduce the time spent waiting in traffic.

WSDOT Says Go Around to Avoid Vantage Long Waits on I-90

WSDOT also provides estimated additional travel times using alternate routes around the Vantage Bridge, such as:

-Seattle to Spokane: Approximately 1 hour extra

-Olympia to Spokane: Approximately 1 hour extra

-Everett to Spokane: Approximately 1 hour extra

-Cle Elum to Spokane: Approximately 12 minutes extra

-Ellensburg to Spokane: Approximately 1 hour and 12 minutes extra

Recent social media posts from frustrated travelers reflect the severity of the delays. One user recounted a journey from Bellevue to the Tri-Cities, stating, “Waze/Google said 10-minute delay. Two and a half hours later, a three-hour trip became a six-hour ordeal. Avoid at all costs!!” Another traveler lamented their experience, saying, “Can confirm…got stuck in this on Friday, and it took 2.5 hours to get through, would not recommend.” A third user described their frustration: “Hit the backup on Friday at 6:20 PM. Three and a half hours later, we finally drove over the bridge. Nine and a half miles.”

With the ongoing construction at the Vantage Bridge, WSDOT’s new travel time feature provides essential real-time information that can help alleviate some of the stress associated with travel. By utilizing the feature and planning alternate routes, drivers can easily navigate the challenges of construction season and enjoy a smoother travel experience with fewer wait times across Washington State.