WSDOT Warns: Expect 7-Mile-Long Backups on I-5 Until November

If you have to drive on I-5 anytime over the next couple of months, it just got much more difficult with this new construction announcement.

Get our free mobile app

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

WSDOT Warns Large Slowdowns on I-5 Ahead Lasting Months

There is a large construction project that is about to start repairs on a bridge on I-5 that will take around 2 months to complete. The construction will affect traffic in both directions, but not at the same time. The project will recover the bridge deck, install new bridge-joint seals, and modify the expansion joints on both the northbound and southbound lanes. Repairing the bridge decks will help maintain their structural integrity and extend the life and safety of the bridges. WSDOT says that once the construction project is complete "travelers will experience a smoother, safer driving surface and fewer unplanned, emergency lanes closures to repair bridge holes".

loading...

WSDOT Warns: Expect Significant Delays During Peak Travel Times

The construction will affect the area around the North Fork Lewis River Bridge until around November 2023. The bridge was originally built in 1940 and needs regular mantainance WSDOT warns that especially during peak travel times expect delays "up to 50 minutes or longer, and traffic backups extending beyond seven miles or more". Construction will start on one half of the bridge first, with a temporary traffic barrier placed down the center of the bridge. Traffic will be reduced and shifted from three lanes down to two narrow lanes (10 feet and 10.5 feet wide) and narrow shoulders until construction is complete. Also, the speed limit will be reduced from 70 mph down to 60 mph through the work zone and reduced to 45 mph along the bridge zone. Once construction is completed in the first half, construction will switch to complete the other side. Find out more details on the official WSDOT press release by clicking here.