WSDOT Warns Avoid Vantage Bridge: 2-3 Times Faster to Go Around

Drivers Warned to Avoid I-90 Vantage Bridge Construction: Alternate Routes Recommended

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is urging drivers to seek alternate routes to avoid substantial delays caused by ongoing construction at the Vantage Bridge on Interstate 90. The construction project, which involves replacing the entire bridge deck, has led to significant traffic disruptions and long wait times. With lane reductions in place, travelers are facing delays of up to three hours or more during peak times.

Snoqualmie Pass, a WSDOT-managed social media account, issued a stark warning: “Hey folks! We aren't kidding when we say consider taking alternate routes around I-90 over Vantage Bridge. Delays are going to be long Fridays eastbound and Sundays westbound. We have it down to one lane in each direction so we can replace the entire bridge deck. Take the time to plan your trip.” The construction is expected to cause significant delays, particularly on Fridays and Sundays, when traffic is heaviest.

For those planning to travel between major cities, WSDOT recommends taking alternate routes to bypass the Vantage Bridge area. Travelers heading from Ellensburg to Spokane should consider taking State Route 97 north to State Route 28 east, then connecting back to I-90 near Vantage. This detour can significantly reduce the time spent in traffic.

The Estimated Additional Washington Travel Times Using Alternate Routes

-Seattle to Spokane: Approximately 1 hour extra

-Olympia to Spokane: Approximately 1 hour extra

-Everett to Spokane: Approximately 1 hour extra

-Cle Elum to Spokane: Approximately 12 minutes extra

-Ellensburg to Spokane: Approximately 1 hour and 12 minutes extra

Recent social media posts from frustrated travelers highlight the severity of the delays. One user shared their experience: “Drove Friday from Bellevue to the Tri-Cities and thought it would be fun to go through Vantage. Waze/Google said 10-minute delay. Two and a half hours later, a three-hour trip became a six-hour ordeal. Avoid at all costs!!”

Another user lamented, “Can confirm…got stuck in this on Friday and it took 2.5 hours to get through would not recommend.” A third traveler described their frustration: “Hit the backup on Friday at 6:20 PM. Three and a half hours later, we finally drove over the bridge. Nine and a half miles.”

Travelers are advised to plan accordingly and consider alternate routes to minimize delays. The additional hour added by taking the recommended detours is much less than the potential three-hour wait at the Vantage Bridge, but you won't know for sure until it is too late. So I gotta ask, do you feel luck...punk?

