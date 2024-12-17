WSDOT Warns Avoid the Cascades: Freezing Rain Hits WA Tonight

Washington drivers should think twice before heading into the Cascade Mountains tonight as a hazardous winter storm brings dangerous icy conditions.

X @NWSSeattle X @NWSSeattle loading...

Stay Out of the Cascade Mountains Tonight: Freezing Rain and Dangerous Conditions Ahead

The National Weather Service (NWS) Seattle issued a warning for a dramatic shift in weather, with a warm front bringing a dangerous transition from snow to freezing rain across the mountain passes. The most significant impacts are expected from the Cascade crest and along the eastern slopes, where freezing rain will likely cause hazardous road conditions.

According to the NWS, conditions will deteriorate starting Tuesday afternoon (now) and persist through the night. The forecast predicts snow before 1 p.m., with rain and snow mixing from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. After 4 a.m., freezing rain is expected to continue, potentially creating a dangerous sheet of ice on the roads. Temperatures will hover around freezing, so the precipitation could freeze quickly, leaving drivers with slippery roads and limited visibility. Even though little or no ice accumulation is expected, the freezing rain itself will greatly increase the risks on the roads.

Washington State Patrol Also Issues Warning

Washington State Patrol District 6 also issued a cautionary message to drivers, urging everyone to slow down. "Ellensburg! Please slow down! Way too many collisions are happening that don't need to," the district tweeted, adding their concerns about drivers' lack of caution in snowy and icy conditions. They warned that many accidents could be avoided if drivers just took their time and adjusted their speeds to the weather conditions, or stayed home if possible.

For those who absolutely must travel, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) recommends checking the latest road conditions before heading into the mountain passes. It's crucial to stay informed, as conditions can change rapidly, especially during this time of year.

But why is freezing rain so dangerous? Freezing rain occurs when raindrops pass through a layer of cold air and freeze upon contact with the ground, forming a thin, slick layer of ice. This type of precipitation makes roads slippery and treacherous for drivers, as ice can form quickly, often without warning. Unlike snow, which can offer some traction, ice can make roads extremely hazardous.

If you must drive in freezing rain, here are some important tips:

Reduce Speed: Slow down and increase your following distance. Ice can cause cars to slide, and the faster you drive, the harder it is to regain control.

Stay Informed: Check real-time road conditions at WSDOT’s website for updated information.

Use Caution on Bridges and Overpasses: These areas freeze first, so always approach them with extra care.

Avoid Sudden Movements: Steer smoothly and brake gently to avoid skidding.

Have an Emergency Kit: Make sure your vehicle is stocked with essentials like blankets, water, and a flashlight in case of an emergency.