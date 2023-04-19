WSDOT Warning: Large Elk Herd Disrupting Traffic on I-90

WSDOT Releases Warning of Large Elk Herd on I-90

The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning travelers on I-90 today to be on the lookout for a large herd of elk!

loading...

Elk Herd Disrupting Traffic on I-90

Around 8 am this morning, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported a large herd of elk that was disrupting traffic on I-90 near Vantage. The herd has been seen between the Ryegrass Safety Rest Area and the Vantage Bridge. It has been seen along the highway by travelers, but could also cross the road disrupting traffic.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Elk Herd Last Seen Moving Away from Fences on I-90

The last update from the Snoqualmie Pass Twitter account said that the elk herd has been seen moving away from the I-90 fences for now. They still need travelers in that part of I-90 in both directions to be vigilant and aware of the herd because they could change direction back near the highway at any time.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

The Dangers of Elk on Washington Highways

Elk are one of the largest terrestrial animals in the northwest with an average height of 5 feet tall at the shoulders and a weight of over 1000 pounds. Hitting an elk with your car would be much worse than hitting a deer that is max around 300 pounds.

Elk are also known to be aggressive at times, especially bull elk. The best thing to do when encountering an elk herd in the wild is to give them space and let them be. If a herd is stopping traffic in front of you, don't honk your horn or provoke them. You have no other option than to just relax and let them go on their way.

6 of the Best Places To Go Huckleberry Picking in Washington State Love huckleberry picking? Here are a few places to check out in Washington State